Brokerages Set Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Target Price at €136.63

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €136.63 ($160.74).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAF. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

WAF opened at €137.30 ($161.53) on Friday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($180.24). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €138.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €139.99.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

