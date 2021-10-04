Brokerages Set Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Target Price at $17.00

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,230,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,545 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 474.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,292,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,013 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,533,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $13,374,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

