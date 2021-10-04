Brokerages Set Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Target Price at $16.80

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRVB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,547,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,333,000 after buying an additional 84,038 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 31.8% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,638,000 after buying an additional 750,192 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $24,470,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 22.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 242,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 8.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 74,854 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $409.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.01. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

