Brokerages Set Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) PT at $30.87

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.87.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE MPLX traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 39,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,525. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Mplx has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 112.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in Mplx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 67,736,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,005,673,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 6,608.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,712,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,524 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,481,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,002,000 after acquiring an additional 233,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,152,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,383,000 after purchasing an additional 94,065 shares in the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

