Brokerages Set Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Price Target at $24.13

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.13.

MITK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.90 million, a PE ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $31.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.74 million. Research analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

