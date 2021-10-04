Brokerages Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price at $171.68

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $166.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $184.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

