Brokerages Set Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) PT at $31.43

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.43.

FTAI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,637 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 117,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 39,267 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 12.2% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,843,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 58.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter valued at about $2,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

