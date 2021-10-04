Brokerages Set Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Target Price at $285.57

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RE shares. cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,565,000 after buying an additional 75,191 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Everest Re Group by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RE opened at $252.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.48. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.