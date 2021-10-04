Brokerages Set Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Target Price at $285.57

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.57.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RE shares. cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,565,000 after buying an additional 75,191 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Everest Re Group by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.
About Everest Re Group
Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.
