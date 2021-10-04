Brokerages Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Price Target at $230.35

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

EFX stock opened at $256.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Equifax by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Equifax by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Equifax by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,398,000 after purchasing an additional 904,198 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Equifax by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after acquiring an additional 798,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after acquiring an additional 514,795 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

