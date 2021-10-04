Brokerages Set Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) PT at $30.11

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.11.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday.
Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52.
In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 834,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,474,000 after purchasing an additional 117,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
