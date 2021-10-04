Brokerages Set Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) PT at $30.11

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 834,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,474,000 after purchasing an additional 117,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

