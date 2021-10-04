Brokerages Set Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) PT at $349.00

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASHTY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $307.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $143.12 and a 52 week high of $343.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.893 per share. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.56%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

