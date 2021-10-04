Brokerages Expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. Radius Global Infrastructure posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million.

RADI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,361,000 after buying an additional 2,538,696 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $25,986,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,539 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $15,781,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 871.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 770,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RADI stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. 16,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,989. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

