Brokerages Expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.93 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will report $259.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $265.15 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $218.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $980.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $968.50 million to $993.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NESR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $12.77. 459,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,045. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 58,576 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 53.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 829,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after buying an additional 289,450 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 738.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 56.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

