Brokerages Expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $542.96 Million

Analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to post $542.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $544.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $539.40 million. Dropbox reported sales of $487.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $57,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,253 shares of company stock worth $2,256,248. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,415,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,860,000 after purchasing an additional 999,307 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after buying an additional 10,243,776 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dropbox by 10.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,460,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,130,000 after acquiring an additional 710,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dropbox by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,244 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Dropbox by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,455 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBX stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.