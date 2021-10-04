Brokerages Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $867.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will report $867.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $855.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $880.00 million. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $701.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,826,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,006,000 after purchasing an additional 474,751 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 295,892 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 907.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 203,493 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after purchasing an additional 195,058 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLM stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $97.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,077. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.21 and its 200 day moving average is $103.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

