Brokerages Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.54 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will announce $6.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $7.28 billion. CarMax posted sales of $5.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $27.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.48 billion to $28.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.39 billion to $31.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMX. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.53.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $876,562.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,610 shares of company stock worth $23,556,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in CarMax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $4.64 on Friday, reaching $122.54. 1,923,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,923. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.75 and a 200-day moving average of $128.59.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

