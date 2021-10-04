Brokerages Expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $54.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.20 million.

AAOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $7.19 on Monday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

