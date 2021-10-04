Brokerages Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to Announce $1.27 EPS

Brokerages predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will announce $1.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.31. Altria Group reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 44.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Altria Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.91. 202,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,235,693. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

