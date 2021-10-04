Brokerages Anticipate Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will report earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Royal Gold reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%.

RGLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.15.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.81. 716,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $94.14 and a 1-year high of $129.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

