Brokerages Anticipate Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Announce -$2.86 EPS

Equities analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to post ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.22). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.96) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($11.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.94) to ($8.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($12.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.94) to ($8.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.41.

MRTX opened at $174.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.89. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $131.46 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,229,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $455,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

