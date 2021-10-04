Brokerages Anticipate KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.19. KAR Auction Services reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period.

NYSE KAR remained flat at $$16.39 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,451. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

