Brokerages Anticipate Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $264.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to report $264.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $265.80 million and the lowest is $261.10 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $251.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank OZK.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 13.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after buying an additional 58,584 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 108,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth $4,012,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth $3,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank OZK (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.