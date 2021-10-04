Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,705 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 209.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 97,801 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 33.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 139,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 35,108 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 10.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 83,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 40.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 123,572 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRMK opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

BRMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

