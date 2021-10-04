BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. BrightView posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.79 million. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on BV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in BrightView by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BrightView during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in BrightView during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in BrightView by 77,554.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightView by 237.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BV stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.24. 241,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,143. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BrightView has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.24 and a beta of 1.44.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

