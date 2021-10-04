Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will report $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.16. Braskem reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 416.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $9.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 811.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braskem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.66. Braskem has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Braskem during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Braskem by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Braskem by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Braskem by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,287,000.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

