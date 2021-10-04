Boston Partners Buys 1,168,684 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,470,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168,684 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $503,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.36. 96,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,030,730. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average is $112.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $193.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

