Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCEI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of BCEI opened at $49.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $50.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.38.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,899,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,365,000 after buying an additional 548,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,752,000 after buying an additional 376,607 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,405,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 370,238 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

