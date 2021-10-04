Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target raised by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.74.

Shares of BBD.B stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.16. 6,473,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,889,901. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.30. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$2.28.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

