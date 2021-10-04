BOLT (BOLT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $159,918.00

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, BOLT has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. BOLT has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $159,918.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,336.58 or 0.08807824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00054827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00284953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00114652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

