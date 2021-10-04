Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:BOIRF opened at $52.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34. Boiron has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $52.00.

About Boiron

Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary, proprietary, branded homeopathic medicines. Its branded homeopathic medicines include Oscillococcinum to treat flu like symptoms, such as fever, chills, headaches, and muscle aches; Stodal and Stodaline for treating coughs; Arnigel for adjunctive local treatment of benign trauma in the absence of open wounds; Camilia for the treatment of teething problems for babies; and SÃ©datif PC to treat anxiety and emotional, and minor sleep disorders.

