BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $104.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.36.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.18.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

