BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ferro were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth $105,286,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth $72,643,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Ferro during the 1st quarter worth $16,036,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ferro by 8,521.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 786,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,958,000 after buying an additional 777,062 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ferro by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,431,000 after buying an additional 541,548 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $20.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.01. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

