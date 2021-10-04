BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 16.1% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 53.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 68.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 40.0% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 40,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the period.

HZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

NYSE:HZO opened at $51.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.14. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.75.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

