BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 4,650 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 114.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FARO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,599,000 after acquiring an additional 377,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $67.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.53. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $97.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 1.33.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

