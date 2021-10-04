BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in TechTarget during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 27.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $83.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day moving average of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 140.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $976,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,758 in the last ninety days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

