BMO Capital Markets Cuts Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$5.25

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

EDR has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, September 10th. Pi Financial upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.91.

Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$5.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$881.28 million and a PE ratio of 17.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$4.00 and a 12-month high of C$9.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.83.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$58.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.19 million. Research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

