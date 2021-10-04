bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 48.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,571 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 123.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after buying an additional 1,086,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 205.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after buying an additional 877,146 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth approximately $26,381,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 56.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after buying an additional 793,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLUE stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,978. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $59.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

