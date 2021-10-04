Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

BE traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.91. 3,948,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,571. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at $674,637.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $153,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 77.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,824,000 after buying an additional 359,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,339,000 after buying an additional 245,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after buying an additional 830,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

