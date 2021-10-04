Blockpass 1-Day Volume Tops $164.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Blockpass has a market cap of $211,092.57 and approximately $164.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.12 or 0.08573253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00054198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.74 or 0.00278458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00113990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

