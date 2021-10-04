Blank Wallet (BLANK) One Day Volume Hits $779,669.00

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $779,669.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

