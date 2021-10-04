Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in MetLife by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 42.1% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 6.9% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 105,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in MetLife by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 11.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.52 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.69.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. raised their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.