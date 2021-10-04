Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Jamf were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jamf in the first quarter worth $249,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jamf by 85.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Jamf by 16.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Jamf by 49.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after acquiring an additional 135,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $39.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Jamf news, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $244,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JAMF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

