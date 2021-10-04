Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 309,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Veru were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,082,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after acquiring an additional 156,848 shares during the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VERU. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $8.46 on Monday. Veru Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $675.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -845.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lucy Lu acquired 4,800 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

