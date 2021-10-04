Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.66 Million Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $41.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

