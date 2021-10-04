Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ITT by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,715,000 after buying an additional 231,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $683,424,000 after purchasing an additional 50,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,809,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ITT by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,280,000 after purchasing an additional 48,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

ITT stock opened at $86.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.05. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 117.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

