Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd Has $88.53 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,900 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 11.7% of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $88,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock traded down $14.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $598.95. 238,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,351. The company’s fifty day moving average is $558.17 and its 200-day moving average is $530.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $265.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $619.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.21.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

