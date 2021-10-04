BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (NYSE:MCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 47,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 57,177 shares.The stock last traded at $15.72 and had previously closed at $15.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49.

Get BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,692,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MCA)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.