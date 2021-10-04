Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 65,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 367,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 60,321 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,570,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

BTT opened at $25.56 on Monday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.