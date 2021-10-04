BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,288,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 176,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Sanmina worth $400,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 39.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 923,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $39.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

