BlackRock Inc. Sells 40,944 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,891,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.52% of RBC Bearings worth $377,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $214.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.31. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROLL shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

